IU Fort Wayne to host 5th annual Trunk-or-Treat event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana University (IU) Fort Wayne’s Public Health Student Interest Group (SIG) is hosting its fifth annual Trunk-or-Treat fundraiser on Oct. 29.

This drive thru event will take place from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. on the second floor of Parking Garage 3 of the IU Fort Wayne/Purdue Fort Wayne campus. IU Fort Wayne said all proceeds raised will go to the Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana, Inc.

“A year without Halloween is a sad one,” said Carsyn Kranz, vice president of the Pediatrics Student Interest Group for IU School of Medicine in Fort Wayne. “We are excited to be bringing back our annual Trunk-or-Treat after a year break. We not only hope this is a fun event for our guests, but that we can offer the support the Community Harvest Food Bank needs to continue tackling hunger in our area.”

This yearly event is open to the public and will feature contactless games that can be played from vehicles. Each stop will also have goodies for attendees. Each car will be decorated with a Halloween theme. Themes in years past include Harry Potter, M&Ms, and Disney’s UP.

Admission for entry is three canned food items per child. IU Fort Wayne said any donation is welcome and no one will be turned away from participating.

The campus is still practicing social distancing and volunteers will be wearing masks.

To learn more about IU Fort Wayne and their health science programs, visit iufw.edu.