IU Fort Wayne sees rise in enrollment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Enrollment at Indiana University Fort Wayne is up this year in spite of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

IU Fort Wayne, now in its third year as a standing university, reported Thursday that incoming first-year student enrollment increased nearly 10 percent over the last year, with the total Indiana University undergraduate enrollment up 30 percent.

Ninety-five percent of the IU Fort Wayne student body is from Indiana.

The university said its focus on health sciences has kept it strong. It said much of its enrollment gain is due to the new bachelor programs, such as social work and health science.

“In light of the current pandemic, our health sciences academic mission has positioned IU Fort Wayne to exceed our enrollment targets for this academic year by providing opportunities for students who are interested in pursuing careers in healthcare,” said Ann Obergfell, Associate Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs and Operations. “We continue to strive to groom our students into being the best possible students, clinicians, researchers they can be and expect this year to be as successful, if not more successful, than the year prior.”