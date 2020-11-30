IU Fort Wayne needs recommendations for new mascot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana University Fort Wayne has asked for the public’s help to pick a mascot.

The university has launched a “mascot search.” It has asked Fort Wayne residents to submit recommendations for a new school mascot.

IUFW said the mascot will help “build engagement, campus spirit and camaraderie among students and alumni.” It will also create an identity for the university, which was created after the split of Indiana University Purdue University Fort Wayne.

“As IU Fort Wayne continues to grow and establish ourselves within the Fort Wayne community, we are now looking to identify a mascot that not only provides an identity for our campus staff and students, but also unites us with the Greater Fort Wayne community,” said Jake Huffman, Assistant Director of Student Engagement, Success and Retention at IU Fort Wayne.

The mascot search is open to all Fort Wayne residents.

To participate in the mascot search, visit iufw.edu/mascot and submit a recommendation. The deadline is Tuesday, Dec. 15.

From there, IUFW’s mascot committee will review the recommendations and the top ideas will be voted on after the new calendar year.