IU Fort Wayne confident it can safely resume normal operations for fall 2021

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana University Fort Wayne is anticipating resuming normal operations and instructional modalities for fall 2021 semester.

“The campus is excited to, once again, offer students complete access to a high-quality health science education on campus with full access to the campus’s various labs and hands-on educational technology. While in-person classes are the goal, IU Fort Wayne remains flexible and has the students’ health and well-being as its number one priority,” the campus said.

Throughout the 2020-21 academic year, the campus has implemented a number of health and safety policies to safely allow as many on-campus academic and research activities as possible. The campus said ongoing testing of students, faculty and staff has played a major role in allowing the school to manage COVID-19 on campus. And, as vaccine eligibility expands, IU Fort Wayne is strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they’re eligible.

“After communicating with both Indiana University and Purdue Fort Wayne leaders, we are confident that we can safely resume normal operations come Fall 2021,” said Ann Obergfell, Associate Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs. “This decision has been made based on the advice of public health experts. The campus will continue to follow best practices noted by the CDC for all of our students’, staff and faculties’ safety.”

While the campus plans to have some normalcy restored for its students, IU Fort Wayne said it anticipates having some health and safety precautions still in place. Much of this will depend on the state of the pandemic and vaccine distribution.

“Fall 2021 may not look exactly like Fall 2019,” said Obergfell. “We have learned from the last year that we cannot set any of our plans in stone. While we are hopeful for a normal school year, we are ready to adjust quickly where necessary.”

