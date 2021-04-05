IU Fort Wayne and PFW team up for ‘Campus United 5K’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) ­– Indiana University Fort Wayne and Purdue University Fort Wayne are combining forces to raise money for their respective student relief funds by hosting the first ever Campus United 5k.

The race will take place on April 23 at 9 a.m. and will begin at Walb Student Union, the press release said. The route winds through campus and along parts of the River Greenway. The walk/run is designed to take participants through campus so they can see every major building and landmark of the colleges.

“Although IU Fort Wayne and Purdue Fort Wayne are two separate schools on one campus, we are united in our efforts to take care of our students inside and outside the classroom,” said Nick Brand, Purdue Fort Wayne Fitness Center Manager. “College is stressful enough for students, and we want to help ease that where we can.”

The 5k is open to faculty, staff, students, alumni and members of the community. Registration is $20 per person and is open until April 22 at 11:59 p.m.

For more information, please visit the Indiana University Fort Wayne and Purdue University Fort Wayne Facebook pages.