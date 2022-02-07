‘It’s time’: Richards reluctantly retires as Allen County Prosecutor

It was a difficult decision to step down, but one Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards decided to make after serving five terms in the office.

“It’s time,” Richards told a crowd Monday at Allen County Republican Headquarters on Main Street. Besides local Republican officials like party chair Steve Shine and City Clerk Lana Keesling, many attended from her office. Richards has been a prosecutor for 41 years, 21 as a deputy prosecutor and 20 as the elected county prosecutor.

“It is time for me to move on,” adding that she “agonized over this decision.”

Her announcement was paired with the formal introduction of her long-time chief deputy Michael McAlexander as the Republican Party’s primary candidate for the office. As the sole Republican candidate, he is currently without opposition because no Democrat filed by last Friday’s deadline.

It still would not rule out an independent candidate for the general election.

McAlexander has been waiting for the opportunity for several years and said it would be a smooth transition of power even though the two of them have different styles of leadership.

At the event, Chief Counsel Tom Chaille, who has presided over many successfully prosecuted murder cases, was named as the upcoming Chief Deputy.

McAlexander joked that when he and Richards clashed, it was a little like “Mom and Dad are fighting,” he said to general laughter. He will lean on the local Asher Agency for campaign advice as well as Richards. James Posey, a deputy prosecutor, is his treasurer.

Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards speaks at Allen County Republican Party headquarters on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

Shine said Richards broke the glass ceiling in 2002 when she first ran for county prosecutor.

“I never thought I’d get elected or be here for five consecutive terms,” Richards said at the podium. “I never dreamed that this would happen.”

She gave credit to the Republican Party of 20 years ago.

“It may sound strange,” Richards said, but the party was one of diversity. “(Former prosecutor) Bob Gevers and Steve Shine said I would do a good job and took a chance on me.”

She takes credit for the tremendous amount of child support collected on behalf of local children, strengthening Adult Protective Services that protected “endangered adults” and the sex crimes unit.

Richards said she has spent her years as prosecutor on call 24/7 and loves her job, but has seen things she “will never be able to erase from her memory.”

Richards moved to Fort Wayne from a small town in northern Illinois when she was about 15 and graduated from Snider High School. She joined the prosecutor’s office after graduating from Indiana University Law School in 1979.

She has no intention of leaving Fort Wayne and has considered continuing legal work part time, but also helping out at a local art gallery and pursuing other interests. She has a vacation home in the South.

McAlexander is a Vietnam War veteran who signed up for the Navy right after he graduated from Carroll High School in 1971. He served three years as a linguist, learning to speak Vietnamese during those years.

He graduated from IPFW and then Indiana University Law School.

McAlexander said he met his wife, Annie McAlexander, during the 1984 election when she was running a phone bank at Republican Headquarters. By election night, the two were dating.

Even though he is running as a Republican, McAlexander said the office is run “as apolitical as possible.”

Although the prosecutor’s office has limited power to change society, McAlexander touched on local issues, many of which affect the entire nation: increased drug use, treatment for the mentally ill, the murder rate, treatment of children, and the ongoing problems of racial justice such as those exposed during the 2020 summer protests here.

He also sees a need for a new jail, he said.

“I pledge I will be part of the solution,” he said.