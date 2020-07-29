It’s the last day for FWCS families to choose in-person, blended or remote learning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The deadline for Fort Wayne Community Schools families to decide how students will return to school this year is looming.

Wednesday is the final day to choose between in-person, blended or remote learning. Parents have until midnight to decide using the myFWCS Parent Portal.

In-person learning will be the default for families who do not make a decision through the myFWCS Parent Portal.

Today is the final day to select in-person/blended or remote learning through the MyFWCS Parent Portal at https://t.co/zOhbL3FtUd. We have updated our FAQ at https://t.co/1VQ5fH7UTr to answer many of the questions parents have had. pic.twitter.com/VrxtFA3SI1 — FWCS (@FWCommSchools) July 29, 2020

The district announced its Return to Learn plan two weeks ago. The plan calls for in-school learning five days a week for elementary students, and a blended model for middle and high school students. Students at all grade levels could also choose a fully remote learning model.

Parents were asked to make their decisions by Wednesday. The school year begins Aug. 13.

“It is critical that parents go to the myFWCS Parent Portal to make their selection for the type of learning environment they want for their children,” said district spokeswoman Krista Stockman. “Knowing how many students will attend in person versus remotely is needed to be able to make staffing determinations and to set student schedules.”

It’s not clear yet how many families have already decided and how many still need to. Stockman said final numbers would be available Thursday.

The district has updated its FAQ page to answer many of the questions parents have had about the two options. Click HERE to learn more.