It’s official: Trader Joe’s lists Fort Wayne location

The future location of Trader Joe’s at Jefferson Pointe is shown Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — It’s no longer just a rumor: Trader Joe’s is coming to Fort Wayne.

The specialty grocery store chain this week added its new Fort Wayne location to its website. The store will be located at 4110 W. Jefferson Blvd., on the southeast side of the Jefferson Pointe shopping center facing West Jefferson Boulevard.

It’s not clear yet when the store will open. An opening date is “TBD” on the Trader Joe’s website.

Construction is still very much ongoing at the location, which used to house a tuxedo shop.

Rumors of Trader Joe’s entry into the Fort Wayne market began swirling earlier this year. A company spokesperson said the grocer was very interested in Fort Wayne and “taking the necessary steps to make that happen,” but no location was offered.

Even after a permit application for a Trader Joe’s sign was filed and approved by the city, Trader Joe’s and the Jefferson Pointe ownership group refused to confirm the location.

Now – at least on its website – Trader Joe’s has offered the first bit of proof that it is “dropping anchor in Fort Wayne, IN!”