It’s national ‘Plan for Vacation Day’; have you scheduled a getaway in 2021?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The last Tuesday in January is national Plan for Vacation Day when Americans are encouraged to plan their vacations for the year. Given the challenges of 2020 when many people had to scrap their vacation plans due to travel restrictions associated with the global pandemic, getaways in 2021 will be even more important.

In light of the uncertainty surrounding travel restrictions this year, Visit Fort Wayne has come up with ways to make planning safe and productive.

“It’s been a challenging year, and I know we have all missed traveling and being together with family and friends,” adds Kristen Guthrie, VP of Marketing and Communications at Visit Fort Wayne. “At Visit Fort Wayne, we are inviting Fort Wayne’s visitors to get a future trip on the books – even if that just means dreaming about their next getaway.”

Visit Fort Wayne suggests inviting friends and family to the Summit City to celebrate missed occasions and spend time together. It has put together resources to do just that on a page at the Visit Fort Wayne website.

On the website you can send digital or print postcards to loved ones, inviting them to Plan for a Vacation in Fort Wayne together. This page will run throughout the winter and spring as a tool to help people plan to get back together.

Visit Fort Wayne has also partnered with local company, Confetti Post, to create a “Plan for Vacation” gift box, filled with fun Fort Wayne surprises, that locals and visitors can send to friends and family as they plan their visit to Fort Wayne.