Fort Wayne residents skeptical about Red River’s reset plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Fort Wayne Solid Waste Department is anticipating trash collection to resume normal operations Monday. Residents throughout the city are not hopeful this will in fact be the case.

On Saturday, the city sent out a release that said “customers will return to the normal collection schedule.” It went on to say:

Anyone who experienced a missed garbage and/or recycling collection from earlier this week will have materials collected on their next regularly scheduled garbage and recycling day. In addition, alleys where solid waste materials are collected began being plowed yesterday and will continue to be plowed throughout the upcoming week. This will assist with alley collections beginning the week of Feb. 7. City of Fort Wayne Solid Waste Department

John Perlich with the City of Fort Wayne clarified on Monday that, “anyone who was missed last week will have their materials collected on their regularly scheduled day this week.”

Ryan Poor is a resident in the Tower Heights neighborhood whose trash bin is buried in snow due to the amount of time it has sat by the curb waiting for Red River to pick it up.

“It has been sitting here for three weeks,” Poor said, explaining his pickup day is Tuesday. “I just plowed my driveway around it and whenever they come pick it up, they come pick it up. Recycling has been sitting on the curb for two weeks. It’s been a fight.”

He added:

I have no confidence it will be picked up this week, none at all. Ryan Poor

“The frustration is not having it picked up and not being compensated for not having it picked up. We had the house full of recycling and had no where to put it,” Poor said.

Lois Foote is a resident in the Harrison Hill neighborhood who said recycling has not been picked up by Red River Waste Solutions for a month.

“I don’t see how it’s possible to catch up this week considering how far behind they are. I feel like they’re back peddling and not actually being honest about the degree of the problem,” Foote said.

“I feel especially bad for my a friend of mine who lives not far from us and she has a large family and her trash was overflowing after not being picked up for weeks and she actually got cited for it by the Code Enforcement,” Foote says.

Below is a post made Monday on the app Nextdoor:

“The trash service came by after 2 weeks. Our scheduled day is Monday, last Monday there was snow problem and the previous Monday they did not show up either. To my surprise and sorrow, they only picked up the bins that were NOT in the snow! They are in the snow because of their service failure! So why did they come out? Just to say they did?“

The post goes on to say that it is difficult for this resident to push around full trash bins.

Perlich said that 28 Red River and city trucks are running Monday and that the city continues to use some vehicles to supplement the work being done by Red River.

Residents are being asked by the city to check to make sure that their garbage and recycling bins placed at the curbs and in the alleys are not buried or surrounded with snow. Clearing snow away will ensure that collectors can easily access the bins.

Perlich said “as the week progresses, if residents are missed, they are encouraged to report misses on the 311 website, the 311 mobile app, and by calling 311.”