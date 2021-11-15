‘It’s like our own personal billboard’: Churubusco celebrates completion of colorful town mural

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – The town of Churubusco is celebrating a new cultural centerpiece as work has recently wrapped up on a colorful mural.

Bret Keister, the owner and operator of graphic design studio “46 Graphics,” was first approached by the town to create a mural for the area’s library. After an initial design was created, the town came back and asked 46 Graphics to place the mural on the old “Lucky Lady” bar that sits along the intersection of U.S. 33 and S.R. 205.

Olivia Molinaro was tasked with designing this mural. With elements like “Turtle Town U.S.A.,” Oscar the Turtle and the area high school, Molinaro wanted to create a vibrant display that encapsulates the town’s identity.

“It was pretty fun to design something and actually see something so large outside, and see it every day when you drive by,” Molinaro said.

Keister says the mural was created in a way where it could be moved. Unlike traditional murals where artwork is painted on the side of a building, this new mural was created on medal backdrops and with a modular approach in mind. If the town wants to relocate this mural, it can be done so in a seamless manner.

“We can wrap around the corner of a building versus just one long, straight narrow,” Keister said. “So we wanted to make sure it was going to look great either way we did it.”

46 Graphics has seen an outpouring of positive feedback from this mural. Scroll through the comments section on the town’s Facebook page and you can find many complements from town residents.

Madalyn Sade-Bartl, Churubusco’s clerk treasurer, was thrilled with how the mural turned out, adding that this can serve as an unofficial billboard for the town.

“To really showcase what we have to offer to people who are just driving by on U.S. 33 or S.R. 205 will really entice them to come back and see what we’re all about,” Sade-Bartl said.