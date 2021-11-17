‘It’s like a treasure hunt’: Reclaimed Fort Wayne giving new purpose for salvaged goods

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the last two years, Reclaimed Fort Wayne has shown how one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

Co-Owner Chuck Springer has always appreciated vintage items, especially cars and buildings. He and his wife, Lyndsey, established the shop’s current home on St. Joseph Boulevard two years ago after it the business was previously known as “The Wood Shack.”

A sense of nostalgia is present all throughout the store. As you walk around and browse the hundreds of items, it feels like you have been transported back to the mid-20th century. Several items like a set of bricks to a piece of a staircase each bring their own stories and mini history lessons.





Doors such as these are popular among guests at Reclaimed Fort Wayne









This bumper was collected from an old Ford Thunderbird











One of many restored sinks from the mid-20th century

One of many restored sinks from the mid-20th century

These seats were collected from the old Auburn Court Theatre

Anyone missing a plane door or two?

The staircase on the left was salvaged from the GE campus as part of the ongoing Electric Works restoration

According to Chuck Springer, these bricks were collected from downtown Wabash









Chuck and Lyndsey spend half the week finding salvageable goods for the store. While many items are local to northeast Indiana, Chuck adds they may go as far as Cleveland to bring in some new pieces.

“Finding those items, it’s like a treasure hunt,” Chuck said. “Over a 100 years ago, when we’re taking down what could be wood trim from a house, I’ll find where carpenters have signed their names on the back of the pieces of the trim. The craftsmanship, the dedication, everything is unique, everything’s hand-crafted, and it’s something we enjoy rescuing.”

Chuck also enjoys seeing how these items are repurposed after being bought in store. Weeks ago, a member of the Leo parks board re-imagined a centuries-old tree using parts that were salvaged by Reclaimed Fort Wayne.

“I have a million projects I’d like to complete in the shop, but sometimes it’s easier to pass those items along for the next person to put together and find a unique use for them,” Chuck said.

Reclaimed Fort Wayne is open on Thursdays from 12 – 5 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Because of the high amount of inventory and effort to bring in new items, the Springers recommend you come in person to see the store’s full collection.

Learn more about Reclaimed Fort Wayne on their website.