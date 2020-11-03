It’s golf season! Shoaff Park Golf Course to stay open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Shoaff Park Golf Course will remain open for another week as temperatures are forecasted to climb into the 70s.

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department on Tuesday said the golf course will stay open through Nov. 9 thanks to “favorable upcoming weather forecasts.”

The Live Doppler 15 Fury weather team is forecasting a rise in temperatures over the next few days, highlighted by a weekend of abundant sunshine and low 70s.

For more information and updates on Shoaff Park Golf Course’s opening hours, visit ShoaffGolfCourse.com or facebook.com/fwparksgolf.