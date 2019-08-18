It’s fiesta time! Fort Wayne celebrates Latino culture

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Hispanic and Latino heritage was celebrated Saturday at the Headwaters Park Lincoln Pavilion with an annual fiesta.

‘Fiesta Fort Wayne’ has been around for four decades. The annual event celebrates and showcases the achievements and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans in Northeast Indiana.

“We invite everybody to come in and to come and celebrate with us,” said organizer Fernando Zapari. “We’re people of peace, people of love, people of work and we’ve been here in this forever and ever. So we’re celebrating our culture. Best tacos in the world, right here in Fiesta Fort Wayne, Downtown, Headwaters Park.”

The day-long event included folkloric dancing, live music, games, vendors and authentic cuisine.