‘It’s been painful’: Sikh community holds candlelight vigil for Indy FedEx shooting victims

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Members of Fort Wayne’s Sikh community gathered in front of the Allen County Courthouse this evening to remember the lives lost in last week’s shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

They held a candlelight vigil on the courthouse lawn at 8:00 p.m. The group gathered around signs with the victim’s names and faces, and they prayed. Although none of the victims were from Fort Wayne, four were a part of the Sikh community and many of Fort Wayne’s Sikhs either lived in Indy previously or have ties to people who are there.

“This is very sad for us, my community, even other communities too because if this happens today with us, then it could happen to anybody,” said Kulwinder Singh.

Singh said he did not believe this was a hate crime, but that it was proof that tragic events can happen to anyone. He hopes that this will lead people to check-in more on the mental health of those around them.

“It’s been painful, what happened; it can happen with anybody in any community, any family,” Singh said. “Make sure you talk to your kids, talk to your neighbors. If somebody is sick-minded, take him to a doctor, suggest him some kind of meditation, take him to church or mosque or temple, tell him to medicate himself because this life is very precious.”

Jesse Singh, Founder of the Indiana Sikh Outreach Mission Fort Wayne, said he would like to see legislative action taken to help prevent more people from suffering a similar fate.

“We don’t want to waste their lives. They way their lives were lost, it should be now, it should be sacrificed if we can do something like gun law reform. All the elected officials, all the government systems should work on this.”