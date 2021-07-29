Allen County fair favorites continue until Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Fair is open until August 1 and until then there are plenty of ways to enjoy the food, fun and friendly animals. Many are excited the fair is back and running again after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The fairgrounds are located at 2726 Carroll Road. Fair hours vary daily, but a list of scheduled events can be found by clicking here.

The Allen County fair features 4-H shows for a variety of animals and different age groups. “You work so hard all year to be here, it’s a lot of fun,” Drew Dafforn, and Allen County 4-H Honor Achiever says.

Throughout the rest of the week and weekend there are plenty of event for the family to enjoy. Each weekday you can get into the fair for free until noon. Kids five and under are free every day. On Thursday and Sunday, all carnival rides will only be one ticket. And Sunday, you can receive $2 off admission for Fairs Care Day and Military Appreciation. Thursday features Kids Day and the hot air balloon fly out.

For more information on the fair and a list of the schedule of events, click here.