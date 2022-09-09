Your eyes itch and you’ve got a runny nose. Right, it’s allergy season. And then you spot the familiar Goldenrod, a bright yellow autumn perennial alongside roads, highways, in your backyard, well, everywhere.

Daggone it! You think and then scratch your eyes once again.

But what’s really making you miserable is ragweed, a less colorful plant that settles into the roads and ditches, sharing the same habitat with its showy cousin. Both are from the Asteraceae family.

You’re not wrong to blame ragweed for your discomfort. According to web.md, the pollen from ragweed is spread by the wind and most common in the East and Midwest. Researchers have found ragweed pollen two miles up in the atmosphere and 400 miles out to sea.

The season starts in early August and ends in mid-October. Days that are warm and dry and cool nights make it worse for those who suffer from this allergy, the website says.

Along fields and ditches, you’ll find Goldenrod, a plant bees and monarchs depend on. It’s not what’s making you sneeze.

If your allergy is unbearable, it’s best to keep your windows closed, change clothes after you’ve been outside and wash your hands. However, it’s practically impossible to completely avoid, web.md says. Without a medical test for the allergy and possibly prescribed allergy shots or oral tablets, the website recommends nasal steroids or oral antihistamines, which are available over-the-counter.

Ragweed will not go away. Pull it up and pitch it, says Ricky Kemery, local plant expert and retired horticultural lecturer who intends to publish a book next year with a few pages devoted to ragweed. Unlike some annuals, ragweed comes back. It perpetuates its place on earth by dropping seeds you may not be aware of. Those seeds can stay in the soil for 15-20 years, Kemery said.

Ragweed comes in two forms – giant and regular – and the seedheads are the same.

“Ragweed produces tremendous amounts of seed and pollen every year. Even though it dies out in the winter, it produces tons of pollen and tons of seeds that can last over winter and stay in soil for a long time,” Kemery said. The flowers are really small and insignificant compared to Goldenrod’s yellow flowers, both of which appear around this time of year.

“Since Goldenrod has a lot showier flowers, people notice it at this time of year because it flowers much later in the season than common ragweed. Goldenrod gets blamed for the hay fever, the runny nose and the itchy eyes,” Kemery said. “So don’t blame Goldenrod.”

Goldenrod is a perennial that is pollinated by insects like honeybees. Monarchs love it. Humans can use the edible Goldenrod on salads, and the flowers and leaves can be used to make tea. Healthline, another health website, said Goldenrod has been used to treat tuberculosis, diabetes, liver ailments, gout, hemorrhoids, internal bleeding, asthma and arthritis. In folk medicine, Goldenrod has been used as mouth rinse to treat mouth and throat inflammation.

There’s no similar utility for ragweed which affects the immune system, tricking it into thinking its pollen is bad for you. As your body fights the harmless pollen, it produces the symptoms known well to the sufferers – sneezing, runny nose and itchy eyes.

“If you get familiar with what it looks like as a seedling, its kind of finely cut foliage that looks a lot like a Cosmos flower, and the giant ragweed has this sort of palm shaped leaf structure,” Kemery said. “If you understand what those look like when young, then all one has to do is simply pull the plant or rogue it out with a hoe to control it. If you don’t notice it and you notice the plant later in the season, then you can at least cut it back before it produces flowers that produce all the pollen. Then you’re not going to have this ragweed problem in your garden or landscape.”

Kemery says Goldenrod is a very beneficial plant. Ragweed is not.

“There’s no real benefit that I see.”