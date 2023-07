FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — First News Anchor Emily Dwire and Weekend Anchor Rex Smith have welcomed their first child into their family.

Shea Maxine Smith, newborn daughter of WANE 15’s Emily Dwire and Rex Smith

Shea Maxine Smith was born at 6:52 a.m. Monday, July 24. She weighs 5 pounds and 13.1 ounces, and is 20 inches long.

Shea is a very healthy baby. Both mom and baby are resting together until they can go home.

As they get acclimated to their new family member, Emily and Rex won’t be seen on WANE 15 in the coming weeks.

We look forward to their return.