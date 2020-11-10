‘It’s 2020’: Deer runs through classroom window at Fort Wayne middle school

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A deer entered a Fort Wayne middle school Tuesday morning – through a window.

Around 8 a.m., authorities were called to Blackhawk Middle School on East State Boulevard on a report that a deer was in the school building.

The deer reportedly crashed through a window of a classroom near the main entrance to the school. No students were inside at the time and the deer was contained to the classroom.

After 45 minutes inside the classroom, the deer – a small buck – eventually jumped back out of the window and ran off eastbound toward Blackhawk Ministries.

The classroom was left badly ransacked, and bloodstained.

FWCS spokeswoman Krista Stockman said while the situation was surprising, “It’s 2020.”