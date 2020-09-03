Items from Rusty Spur, including signed guitars, being auctioned off

This image shows the Rusty Spur exterior on Monday, Aug. 5.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Memorabilia including signed guitars from inside Fort Wayne’s now-closed Rusty Spur Saloon will be auctioned off this month.

Bell Tower Auctions in Columbia City will host an online auction featuring memorabilia and more than 60 autographed guitars from the popular bar. Rusty Spur closed last summer.

Among the lots: guitars signed by country singers Luke Combs, Kane Brown and Cole Swindell and bands including Puddle of Mud and Theory of a Deadman, along with advertisements, signs and mirrors, and autographed stools.

Those interested in bidding on items must register at belltowerauctions.hibid.com. The online timed auction ends Sept. 27.