FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two new merchants are moving into Union Street Market at Electric Works this year.

A release from the market announced the arrival of The Kitchen & Co. Wine Bar and Pasta di Guy, both coming to the East Hall.

The Kitchen & Co. Wine Bar will offer drinks produced by Hoosiers, including Dash 90 Wines & Country Heritage Winery. Visitors can enjoy pairings of wine, cheese, and cured meats.

The wine bar is expected to open later this fall, according to the release. Market director Ermin Husidic said there will be a soft opening “very soon”.

“Our goal is to make delicious wines more accessible by helping our customers learn about and

enjoy wine at affordable prices,” said Jennie Krider, owner of The Kitchen & Co. “We are expanding at Union Street Market because it welcomes everyone, so it’s the perfect place to share our passion for great wine and food.”

Pasta di Guy specializes in made-from-scratch pasta, and will offer pasta dishes along with sauces, dressings and more. The award-winning Italian eatery made its mark in Tampa, Florida before coming to Fort Wayne.

“I chose Fort Wayne for my first location outside of Tampa for three main reasons: my wife’s

family lives here, I love the local Fort Wayne community, and I’m impressed with Union Street

Market,” said owner Owner Guy Carmeli. “The market offers the perfect setting for our business because it’s a great place for the community to try different cuisines and experiences, rents are affordable, and the historic spaces are beautiful.”

The release said opening dates for both merchants will be announced on social media.