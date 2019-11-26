‘It was time to go’: Auburn mayor reflects on 20 years in office

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — After 20 years and five terms as Auburn mayor, Norm Yoder is officially leaving office.

“My heart said stay, my mind said it was time to go,” Auburn Mayor Norm Yoder said. “I didn’t think I would have the drive or the energy to my satisfaction for 5 more years. I’m 70, the city is in good shape, it’s never be better financially, economically, everything looks good so maybe it’s time to pass it on.”

Before he took office, Yoder owned a construction company. When he turned 50 he sold that company and was looking for a way to help the community and fill his time.

Auburn Mayor Norm Yoder sits down with WANE 15.

“A group of people thought I would be a good candidate to be mayor,” Yoder said. “They thought more highly of myself than I thought of myself at the time, to be honest with you. I’ve always been involved in community projects, cared about the community, served on the board of works, the library board, other things, and I thought that’d be kind of interesting. I ran and 20 years later here I am.”

The 17th mayor of Auburn took office on Dec. 31, 1999, one day before he was supposed to. The reason: the Y2K scare. According to Yoder, officials at the time were concerned and thought the mayor should take office ahead of the changing of the millennium because if the world came to an end they wanted to put it on somebody’s shoulders and the new guy was probably better then the old guy.

In his five terms, Yoder worked on a number of community projects. Two of the biggest projects in his career were updating and modernizing Auburn’s computer systems as well as opening Rieke Park on the city’s north end.

Several projects still left to be complete, such as turning an old swimming pool into a skate park, will be passed on to the new mayor elected. In November, Republican Micheal Ley won the mayor’s race in Auburn.

Yoder believes Ley will be able to pick up right where he left off.

“I wish him the best and I’m here to help in any way, shape or form that I can,” Yoder said. “He has the skill sets and ability to be a very good mayor. Time will tell.”

Yoder plans to remain in Auburn after Ley takes office. In the upcoming month, Yoder and his wife plan to do lots of traveling and relax.

Mayor Yoder’s last day in the office is Dec. 31.