‘It was terrifying’: Fort Wayne native shares experience surviving Texas storm

GEORGETOWN, Texas. (WANE) – Winter storms, freezing temperatures and mass power outages have wreaked havoc for millions of people across Texas this week— including a Fort Wayne native.

Kimberly LeBlanc grew up in Fort Wayne and now lives in Georgetown, Texas. On Sunday, the power was knocked out at the home she shares with her boyfriend, Patrick Weidl. Once the cold became too much for them and their dogs to bear, the four of them found shelter at Weidl’s workplace.

“We were like, we just need to find warm shelter,” said LeBlanc, a Homestead High School graduate. “It was just heartbreaking… We didn’t know if we’re gonna come back to a flooded house. We don’t know if any of our food was going to make it. It was terrifying.”

The couple’s set up in Weidl’s office.

After spending the last two days in Weidl’s 8′ by 10′ office, the couple’s power was finally restored Thursday morning.

“There’s still a few streets out in our neighborhood that are still without our power, without water, said Weidl. “We went without water for a couple of days because the pipes froze down here, but we’re thankful that the power was restored this morning.”

When the couple returned home, the temperature in their house was 42 degrees. They say the storm came as a shock to most of the state.

“I just don’t think Texans expect this type of weather roll through in February,” said Weidl. “We’re supposed to be in the 60’s and 70’s on the golf course, enjoying life and and having barbecues with our neighbors, but I think this came out of nowhere it surprised a lot of people.”

LeBlanc says the response to the storm was much different than she’s seen in Fort Wayne.

“Whenever it snows or you know the weather really hits in Fort Wayne, it’s taken care of, especially the roads,” says LeBlanc. “I mean, you don’t really see the roads freeze over down here, so … you just wait for the temperatures to increase, and we’ll all get back to normal.”

The couple says they’ll be spending the next few days trying to get back into “work mode” and helping out their neighbors.

They couldn’t be more thankful for the first responders, city officials and community members who have stepped up during this chaotic time.

“First responders have been just great source to rely on. They’ve been a class act,” said Weidl. “And I know a lot of the local restaurants have opened up their kitchens produced meals for the first responders.”