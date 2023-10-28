FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Civic Theatre will open the curtain on a mega-hit movie turned musical. And it has layers, like an onion. Shrek the Musical will be coming to the stage.

Director Gavin Thomas Drew, Lord Farquaad actor Caleb Curtis, and Princess Fiona actress Emersen Conner stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the show. You can see that in the interview above.

Shrek the Musical runs from November 4 through the 19. The musical is rated G. The shows are being performed at Arts United, 303 E Main Street. You can click here and purchase tickets.