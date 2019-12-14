ISP troopers stop to help man, arrest him for stolen vehicle

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — What started out as a simple tire change, ended up resulting in the arrest of a suspected car thief and the recovery of a stolen vehicle.

On Friday around 2:30 p.m., troopers with Indiana State Police stopped to help 20-year-old Joshua Lewis Brown, of New York, with a flat tire along I-80 Toll Road north of Angola.

Brown told troopers he was unable to change the tire himself and was in need of a tow truck.

While a trooper prepared to oblige Brown in his request, he noticed a fake license plate handwritten with crayon on a grocery bag. That caused the troopers to investigate further, ISP said in a release.

The troopers ran a check of the Toyota’s VIN and discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen out of State College, Pennsylvania the day prior.

The troopers also found that Brown had never been licensed to operate a vehicle in any state, and was on probation for Grand Larceny.

Brown was arrested and transported to the Steuben County Jail where he is charged with Possession of Stolen Property (Level 5 Felony), and Operating Without Ever Obtaining a License (Level C Misdemeanor).

Brown will be held on these Indiana charges, and then will face extradition back to Pennsylvania pending their local charges.

Indiana State Police later learned the owner of the stolen car left it on, and unattended while going into a grocery store.

Police are taking this opportunity to remind drivers that leaving your engine running and doors unlocked is never a good idea.