PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – It was supposed to be a routine compliance inspection.

What an Indiana State Police trooper found inside a semi tractor trailer headed toward Indianapolis on Thursday ended up being anything but routine.

That trooper uncovered $1 million worth of cocaine, and now two Florida men are facing felony charges.

Indiana State Police found 44 pounds of cocaine in a semi on Thursday, May 26.

The trooper pulled over the semi in Putnam County on Interstate 70 at the 37-mile marker just to make sure sure everything was on the up-and-up and up to code. State police do have the authority to do this to semis, even if the driver has not committed a traffic infraction.

The driver, 38-year-old Leonardo Hernandez and a passenger with him, 24-year-old Rolando Bermudez Acevedo, exhibited “criminal indicators,” the release said. Police did not describe what those indicators where.

The trooper asked the search the truck and found roughly 44 pounds of cocaine inside. Police valued that amount at roughly $1 million.

The tractor trailer was supposedly en route from Phoenix, Arizona, to Indianapolis, according to police. Both Hernandez, of Miami, Florida, and Acevedo, of Orlando, Florida, were taken to Putnam County Jail.

They are both facing a Level 2 felony charge of dealing a narcotic drug and a Level 3 felony charge of possession of a narcotic drug.