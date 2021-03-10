State police in standoff with wanted suspect north of Markle

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Police (ISP) SWAT team has been called to a barricaded suspect situation Wednesday afternoon.

The situation is on North Marzane Road between W 700 North and W 600 North just north of Markle. Police are advising the public to avoid the area.

Wells County Sheriff Scott Holliday told WANE 15 that the department is looking for a person of interest with a warrant in the area.

The identity of the person police are looking for has not been released.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss