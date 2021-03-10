State police in standoff with wanted suspect north of Markle

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Police (ISP) SWAT team has been called to a barricaded suspect situation Wednesday afternoon.

The situation is on North Marzane Road between W 700 North and W 600 North just north of Markle. Police are advising the public to avoid the area.

Wells County Sheriff Scott Holliday told WANE 15 that the department is looking for a person of interest with a warrant in the area.

The identity of the person police are looking for has not been released.

