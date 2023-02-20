LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The driver of a semitruck carrying 40,000 pounds of mail was arrested early Monday morning for allegedly driving while intoxicated and possessing drugs.

Indiana State Police received reports around 12:15 a.m. of a semi crash on I-65, according to a release. A state trooper investigated and determined a 2023 Volvo truck drove off the highway at the 246.2 mile-marker, south of the Crown Point exit.

The semi turned over and broke open, spilling packages of mail totaling 40,000 pounds, according to the release.

Police said the driver, identified in the release as Srdan Bezharevic, also was in possession of a white, powdery substance.

Bezharevic is preliminarily charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance- Level 6 Felony

Operating While Intoxicated (Endangering)- Class A Misdemeanor

Operating While Intoxicated- Class C Misdemeanor

Bezharevic had his blood drawn at a hospital before he was medically cleared and taken to the Lake County Jail.