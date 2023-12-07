DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl missing from Auburn.

Nevaeha Wheaton, described by ISP as a runaway, was last seen at a family residence in the 3600 block of DeKalb CR 19 around midnight Sunday, and again a short time later at a friend’s house in the 6700 block of DeKalb CR 71 in St. Joe, the release said.

Nevaeha was last seen wearing this blue hoodie sweatshirt with “JORDAN” printed on the front. (Courtesy Indiana State Police) ISP looking for missing teen Nevaeha Wheaton (Courtesy Indiana State Police)

Police believe Nevaeha was headed out of state to either Coldwater, Michigan, or the Bryan, Ohio area where she is known to have friends. ISP said officers have been in contact with those law enforcement agencies.

She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie sweatshirt, pictured above, with “JORDAN” printed on the front. She was described by police as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 130 lbs, with red hair and blue eyes. Her hair is naturally red, and ISP said she may have recently dyed her hair black to change her appearance.

Anyone with information that can help detectives find Nevaeha should contact ISP at 260-432-8661, or the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department at 260-333-7911.