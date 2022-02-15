LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Angola man was killed late Monday after he was struck by a semi while walking on the Indiana Toll Road.

It was around 11:45 p.m. when state police were first alerted about a person walking on the toll road near the 121 milemarker, at the S.R. 9 interchange. While troopers were responding, other 9-1-1 callers reported a semi had struck “an object in the roadway in this same area, possibly a person,” state police said.

Troopers arrived to find a man down in the roadway, unresponsive. He was pronounced dead by the LaGrange County Coroner.

The victim was identified as Nathanael W. Stewart, 43, of Angola.

It’s not clear why Stewart was walking on the interstate. State police said they found foot prints in the snow that suggested he had climbed over from the north side of the interstate fence (from the direction of a home he was staying at in Sturgis, Michigan), walked through the side ditch, and then onto the interstate.

The driver of the semi cooperated with investigators, state police said.