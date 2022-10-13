GREENWOOD, Ind. (WANE) – One person is dead after a roll-over crash along Interstate 65 just south of Indianapolis on Thursday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

The identity of the person killed in the crash has yet to be released, officials said in a media release.

Troopers were called to the 100.5 mile marker in the northbound lanes of I-65 at about 11:30 a.m., according to the media release. Emergency dispatchers received numerous calls about a serious crash, and troopers at the scene found a pick-up truck on its side.

A woman pinned inside the truck was unresponsive and ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. A male passenger was alert and conscious and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening conditions.

A preliminary investigation determined the driver of the pick-up truck ran off the roadway to the right for unknown reasons and into a grass ditch and then back into the roadway, police said. The truck slid sideways and began to roll several times, according to investigators.

The identity of the woman is pending notification of her family, police said.

The northbound ramp to County Line Road, along with the right lane of northbound I-65, was closed for about four hours while police investigated the crash and wreckage was removed.