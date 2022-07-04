Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators are looking into a fireworks incident that claimed the life of an 11-year-old Mount Vernon boy Sunday night, according to the Indiana State Police.

Few details about what happened have been released, other than emergency dispatchers received a call at about 9:42 p.m. that a child had been seriously hurt by fireworks in the 930 block of Canal Street in Mount Vernon, police said.

The child, identified as Camrynn Ray McMichael, died while being taken to a hospital in Evansville, according to an Indiana State Police media release. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, police said.

State Police, the Mount Vernon Police Department and the Posey County Coroner are investigating the incident.

Indiana State Police are reminding everyone to be cautious and practice safety around fireworks as the holiday weekend continues.