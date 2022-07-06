BUNKER HILL, Ind. (WANE) – A 23-year-old man serving time in the Miami Correctional Facility near Peru was stabbed to death Monday, according to the Indiana State Police.

At about 4 p.m., correction officers found Jamar Greer suffering from a stab wound of the “L” Housing Unit, police said. Prison staff started medical treatment and Greer was taken to a local hospital.

There he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

A forensic pathologist conducted an autopsy and determined Greer died from a stab wound to his chest, police said. The pathologist ruled Greer’s death a homicide.

Evidence revealed that another inmate stabbed Greer with a homemade knife, police said. The suspect is known and has been separated from other inmates while investigators continue to look into the killing, according to police.

No arrest has been made, and the investigation continues.