GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A dispute with a Lyft driver in Grant County led to the discovery of more than 12 ounces of fentanyl, more than $11,000 in cash and the arrest of one Fort Wayne man, according to Indiana State Police.

Around 8:10 p.m., officers responded to 5498 N. Grant County Rd. 500 East after a Lyft driver activated a panic alarm in his vehicle.

The Lyft driver told police he sent the alarm while in a dispute with a passenger later identified as 20-year-old Zavion Davis.

By the time police arrived, the driver said Davis had left after being told to get out of the car.

Some of the evidence found in the investigation of Zavion Davis. (Credit: Indiana State Police)

A state trooper found Davis on State Road 18 near Grant County 500 East. The report said while talking with Davis, the trooper suspected he was involved in criminal activity – and reported smelling marijuana coming from Davis.

When the trooper then tried to put Davis in handcuffs, he pulled away, the trooper later told investigators. The trooper regained control and handcuffed Davis. When the trooper searched Davis, he found marijuana, a state police media release said.

That’s when the trooper also found 12 ounces of fentanyl pills and $11,866 in cash. He also found seven bottles of promethazine – a nausea and allergic reaction drug – as well as a loaded handgun. Police determined Davis had the handgun illegally because of a pending felony case for resisting law enforcement.

Davis is in the Grant County Jail facing charges for dealing in a narcotic drug with enhancing circumstances, possession of marijuana, possession of a handgun by a dangerous person, possession of a legend drug, and resisting law enforcement.