WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating what they call a “suspicious” death after the body of a Fort Wayne man was found in a Whitley County ditch Monday afternoon.

Around 12:45 p.m., a trooper traveling on County Road 700 East discovered the body in a ditch just north of State Road 14. The body was later identified as Curtis Thomas, 30, of Fort Wayne.

According to police, the circumstances surrounding his death are suspicious.

An autopsy will take place later this week to determine a cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information that can assist detectives with this investigation is asked to call the Fort Wayne Post at (260) 432-8661.