Man expected to make full recovery after officer-involved shooting in Wabash; ISP investigating

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – A 51-year-old man is expected to make a full recovery after being shot by a Wabash County Sheriff’s Deputy Tuesday evening, the Indiana State Police (ISP) reports.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Wabash County law enforcement attempted to serve a search warrant in the 300 block of W. Maple Street.

Officers report that they announced their presence multiple times but no one answered the door. This caused them to breach the front door.

As police were entering the property, one officer allegedly saw a 51-year-old man inside with what appeared to be a handgun. ISP said officers gave multiple commands for the man to drop the gun and he failed to do so. A deputy fired multiple shots and hit the man at least once.

The man, whose name has not been released, was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital. ISP said he is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

No officers were hurt.

Officers remained at the scene more than six hours after the shooting. Their investigation revealed that the ma was holding a realistic replica airsoft handgun. ISP said there was no orange tip and the muzzle has the same diameter and shape of a real handgun.

This is an ongoing investigation. Upon completion, information will be forwarded to the Wabash County Prosecutor’s Office for review.