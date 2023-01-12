FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a November 2022 crash that caused extensive damage to an overpass bridge on U.S. 30 under U.S. 33.

According to ISP, the crash occurred Nov. 16, 2022 at approximately 5:00 p.m. and involved a semitruck hauling a John Deere excavator.

ISP said the incident had initially went unreported until Purdue University sent video footage of the crash to INDOT from a camera Purdue had been using for a structural engineering project.

INDOT later conducted an inspection of the bridge and found extensive damage.

After receiving the footage, ISP conducted an investigation and identified the involved semitruck as a white 2014 or newer Kenworth T880.

ISP said the excavator is possibly a John Deere 135G or 160G.

The last known location of the involved semitruck was continuing westbound on U.S. 30 toward Columbia City, and investigators have been unable to neither locate nor identify the vehicle and driver involved.

Anyone with information that could help ISP identify the driver or vehicles involved in the crash should contact ISP by calling 260-432-8661.

ISP said anyone who comes forward may keep personal information confidential.