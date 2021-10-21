ISP investigating incident involving Churubusco middle schoolers

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) — Several police departments are investigating an incident that left multiple parents outraged at the most recent Smith-Green Community Schools board meeting.

On Thursday, Superintendent Dan Hile addressed the situation in a six-minute video posted on YouTube. While Hile did not go into detail he confirmed that the Indiana State Police Department and the Churubusco Police Department were investigating the incident.

“I know there are a lot of questions about a current situation that is being investigated,” Hile said. “In addition to the investigation and steps being taken by our school administration, our staff admittedly requested the assistance of the Indiana State Police due to the nature of the allegations.”

The allegations surfaced during a public comment section on Monday night’s school board meeting. According to a parent, several students were being urinated on while in a middle school locker room. She also claimed that some students were also touched inappropriately. She said that coaches need to be in the locker room and that the bullies need more than two days of suspension.

“There needs to be a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to bullying,” the woman said.

For more than 30 minutes, parents and family members of Smith-Green students voiced their concerns and shared their loved ones’ bullying stories. One of those stories came from a parent who shared that her daughter was recently and repeatedly bullied and that penalties like suspensions have failed to deter the bullies.

Hile says that most bullying situations are handled by school-level administrators. Depending on the situation he may be notified or law enforcement may be called in to help.

During his video, Hile said that he hopes to hold a round table to discuss the school’s policies and better improve the school. Those interested in participating in the round table can go to the district’s website after fall break and apply.

“I will always do my best to be informed and engaged and to always be as transparent as possible while still following all of the laws and requirements in schools,” Hile said. “Sometimes I get to share information that is positive and fun, and sometimes I need to discuss more challenging topics like I’m talking about today.”

Hile then went on to remind parents and students that the school has an anonymous tip line to report bullying. He went on to thank the community members who came forward with the allegations so that the district can improve.