FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Troopers with the Fort Wayne Post of Indiana State Police have spent weekends in September on patrol with a focus on impaired driving, in an initiative that resulted in 26 arrests for operating while intoxicated or possessing drugs.

Each Friday and Saturday night for the past three weekends, troopers have been conducting saturation patrols around the greater Fort Wayne region, ISP said in a release.

ISP released the numbers behind the recent patrols: