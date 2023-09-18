FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Troopers with the Fort Wayne Post of Indiana State Police have spent weekends in September on patrol with a focus on impaired driving, in an initiative that resulted in 26 arrests for operating while intoxicated or possessing drugs.
Each Friday and Saturday night for the past three weekends, troopers have been conducting saturation patrols around the greater Fort Wayne region, ISP said in a release.
ISP released the numbers behind the recent patrols:
- 467 traffic stops
- 241 traffic tickets issued
- 438 warnings were issued
- 9 arrests for Operating While Intoxicated/ 2 felony violations
- 2 fugitive apprehensions
- 31 criminal arrests
- 17 arrests for Possession of Marijuana and/or other drug arrests
- 2 arrests for Operator(s) Never Licensed
- 20 seatbelt violations
- 2 child restraint violations
- 7 semi-truck arrests/ inspections
- 2 vehicle crashes investigated