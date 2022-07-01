WABASH/TIPTON COUNTIES, Ind. (WANE) – Two separate vehicle crashes left two people dead Thursday as Hoosiers began travelling for the holiday weekend, according to Indiana State Police.

A two-vehicle crash on State Road 15 in Wabash County left a 68-year-old Marion man dead, and another two-vehicle crash on State Road 28 in Elwood ended with the death of a 32-year-old Kokomo man, a state police media release said.

The crash in Wabash happened just before 6 p.m.

According to state police, Daniel Kellog was driving a Chevrolet southbound on State Road 15 when he rear-ended a Pontiac multiple times. The collisions pushed the Pontiac off the road. The driver, a 53-year-old Marion woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Kellog’s vehicle continued south and went off the east side of the road, rolling multiple times near County Road 950 South. Medics pronounced Kellog dead at the scene, and investigators believe he had a medical issue prior to the crash, police said.

At about 10:41 p.m., Seth Young was driving was driving a 2010 Honda Accord west on State Road 28 in Tipton County. For an unknown reason, his vehicle crossed the centerline and crashed nearly head-on into a Kenworth semi-tractor pulling a loaded trailer.

Young was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both crashes are under investigation.