ISP holds press conference in relation to deadly Illinois police shooting

MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are holding a press conference at Manchester Police Department at 1 p.m. in relation to a deadly police shooting involving two officers in Bradley, Illinois on Wednesday.

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that two Bradley police officers were shot late Wednesday while speaking to people in a room at a Comfort Inn. The Bradley Police Department says the officers were taken to nearby hospitals, where one died and the other was listed in critical condition.

The county coroner identified the slain officer as 49-year-old Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic. An arrest warrant was issued for 25-year-old Darius D. Sullivan and police say they are also searching for a person of interest in the case.

Indiana State Police are assisting the Illinois State Police in this investigation.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene. We will continue to update this story.