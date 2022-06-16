GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Police post in Putnamville is currently investigating reports of fraud involving the purchase of puppies using social media platforms, according to a state police media release.

People have reported making contact with individuals who claim to have puppies for sale online. Once money for the purchase of a puppy is transferred into an account, an address for pickup is then given. Upon arrival, people have found out it is a scam as there is no puppy.

State police remind all people that scam artists are pervasive across the internet and all social media platforms. Scammers’ methods and tactics are always to get to your personal or financial information. Police said everyone should be vigilant when purchasing anything online.

Some tips from police:

Always communicate with the seller

Meet the seller as well as the puppy or dog

Get a contract and check references

Never wire money or use gift cards for payment

If the price is too good to be true, it’s likely a scam

Also, never give out personal information or a credit card number, never give in to pressure to make hasty decisions and be aware that transactions made by a prepaid card or wire transfer are nearly impossible to recover once sent.