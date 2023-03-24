FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In February, Indiana State Police (ISP) recognized Administrative Assistant Renee V. Andrews for having completed 25 years of service at the department.

As part of the celebration, ISP awarded certificate of recognition that said Andrews is “publicly deserving of praise and respect for devotion and service to the Indiana State Police Department.”

According to ISP, Andrews used to be one of two administrative assistants at the Fort Wayne Post at a time where they had to transcribe over 2,000 phone calls from state troopers into written reports each year.

Currently, state troopers typically write their own police reports, but employees like Andrews are in charge of managing and reviewing those reports before they are used in court proceedings, according to ISP.

“Transcribing thousands of phone calls each year where each trooper often presented their own style of dictation and often ‘unique verbiage’ presented a real learning curve,” Andrews said.

During the certificate presentation, District Investigative Commander, First Sgt. Rob Smith thanked Andrews for her hard work and dedication.