Islamic Community of Greater Fort Wayne holding Back to School Giveaway Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Islamic Community of Greater Fort Wayne in partnership with the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) Relief is holding a supplies giveaway for students in the Fort Wayne area.

The drive thru style giveaway will take place from Sunday 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (or while supplies last) at the Islamic Center of Fort Wayne, located at 1109 Chute St.

Items included in the giveaway:

Brand new school bags

Pencils

Pens

Crayons

Scales

Scissors

Erasers

Books

T-shirts

The Islamic Community of Greater Fort Wayne said it held the ‘Back2School’ donation drive last year. Due to the pandemic, the bags along with supplies were provided to different locations and public schools in the Fort Wayne area for students in need.

“The smell of a new notebook and the touch of new pencils ensures that students, especially in disadvantaged communities, are seeking out success. The value of education is of utmost importance and the reason for lack of supplies should not discourage any student towards seeking knowledge,” the Islamic Center of Fort Wayne said. “Being Muslims, this is one of our aims to bring up education in our community and ensure the students in need get these products.”