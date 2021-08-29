Islamic Center of Fort Wayne holds giveaway to set kids up for successful school year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Islamic Center of Fort Wayne spent Sunday night making sure kids have everything they need to start the school year off right.

They prepared around 300 bookbags filled with notebooks, folders, pencils, and coloring books with markers. This was a way for them to aid the community and school supplies are in great need especially for students as they return to school while still in the midst of a pandemic.

“Kids are us, and in other words kids are our future and if we don’t help prepare the future then we have no future,” said Tamir Rasheed, a Board Member for the center.

The center was able to purchase the products thanks for money from the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) relief fund. Rasheed said they are hoping to make it an annual event