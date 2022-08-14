FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A donation drive to benefit elementary and middle school students has been organized Sunday at the Islamic Center of Fort Wayne.

A giveaway with school supplies and backpacks will be set up at the Islamic Center as a drive-up and pick-up for students and their parents starting at 3 p.m.

Supplies in the backpack include:

Mechanical pencil

Colored pencils

Crayons

Glue stick

Ruler

Scissors

One bag and supply set will be given to each student while supplies last, or until 6 p.m.

Organizers said this effort coincides with one of the goals as Muslims– to forward education in the community and ensure students have what they need.

Organizers said the ‘Back2School’ donation drive has been held before, including during the pandemic, when bags and supplies were given to different locations and public schools in the Fort Wayne area for students in need.