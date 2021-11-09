Is your car ready for winter? What you need to do before the flakes fly

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The bitter cold of winter can do a number on your car, and affect performance. That’s why it’s important to make sure your car can handle the conditions before winter arrives.

Inside of your car, you will want to have an extra blanket and materials to keep you warm in case you get stuck or have to pull over due to dangerous road conditions, but you also want to make sure everything is good under the hood.

Fox & Fox Automotive Service Shop in Fort Wayne recommends making sure to have your car fully serviced and fluids topped off. That way you don’t end up stranded due to poor vehicle performance or overheating.

“Always check and top off your antifreeze, make sure your oil is full. Check the battery life of the vehicle to make sure they are going to be able to handle the cold temperatures,” said Tom Bean, Supervisor at Fox & Fox, “When we run a battery test on them, they give us a state of health and usually anything under 50 percent we are concerned with the life of the battery in the colder temperatures.”

In case you get stranded it is always a good idea to have a winter weather kit with jumper cables to give that battery a jump if it does die.

It’s also important to make sure you can see out of the windshield and also check your tires to make sure you have good handling on the slick roads once the snow starts to fall.

“Make sure your wiper blades are fully intact and not falling off. Make sure you have something fresh, usually every 6 months or so it’s a good idea to swap them out going into the colder temperatures. Always check the tire pressure, that’s one big crucial thing,” explained Bean, “Especially with contact on the ground with the icy roads and things. The tire pressures really play a factor in how the vehicle contacts with the road”

Fox & Fox recommends making sure your tread depth is at a minimum of 5/32nds for a good handle on the roads during winter. One tip they have to measure that without a tread depth tool is with a nickel, stick this into the tread and if the head of Jefferson isn’t covered, it’s time to get new tires.