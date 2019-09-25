‘Is she crazy?’ Woman finds $3K at Fort Wayne gas station, calls police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman reportedly found $3,000 cash at a south Fort Wayne gas station and, out of “an enormous amount of honesty,” called police to return the money to its owner.

The Fort Wayne Police Department posted about the incident on its Facebook page Wednesday. The post said a woman found $3,000 cash on the ground in the parking lot of the Walmart gas station in Southtown Centre, off Lafayette Street, with no one around.

“Now some of you are thinking, ‘I’d have kept that.’ ‘What is she crazy?’ No, she just showed an enormous amount of honesty,” the post read.

Instead, the woman called police. The department said in the post that officers were able to find the owner of the cash, “who was so happy to have the money back.”

“What she did when no one was looking matters,” the post read. “Thank you ma’am. #TakeALesson. It’s these little things that make me proud to call Fort Wayne my home.”