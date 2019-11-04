Is Fort Wayne safe? Police Chief talks stats

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Crime in Fort Wayne has been on the minds of many as of late, especially amid the city’s hotly contested mayoral race. In a WANE 15 mayoral debate, crime was the No. 1 topic for candidates Republican Tim Smith and Mayor Tom Henry, and residents alike.

With that in mind, WANE 15 Digital Reporter Taylor Williams sat down with Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed to get his take and discuss crime in Fort Wayne.

Is Fort Wayne safe? Chief Reed believes the city is safe compared to other cities of similar size, and he credits his officers for keeping the streets safe.

“I want to start by saying the men and women of the police department are doing an excellent job,” Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed said. “The officers on the street the supervisors they are working hard.”

Crime Statistics

Over the last month, Fort Wayne residents have been inundated with data, numbers, and statistics about the city’s crime from mayoral candidates. Republican Tim Smith has released data from an October 2019 report that labels Fort Wayne as the 30th deadliest U.S. city for murders, while current Mayor Tom Henry has television ads based on a 2012 report that labels the city as the 5th safest city in the country. So which is it?

So far this year, the Fort Wayne Police Department has seen a spike in calls for service involving weapons and guns. Adult arrests are up, as are drug and weapon seizures. So far in 2019, more than 500 weapons have been taken off the streets.

Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed

“We have challenges and I understand that,” Chief Reed said. “We are working to reduce all crimes, especially violent crime.”

Currently, Fort Wayne is seeing a downward trend of violent crimes, like homicides, compared to last year. So far this year the city has only seen 19 homicides, unlike in 2018 that saw 40 in the city.

When it comes to the candidates, both Henry and Smith are dishing out crime statistics and data. Both are releasing credible data; however, they are pulling different numbers from the same source. That source: the Fort Wayne Police Department’s figures from the Uniform Crime Report.

When looking at the data on homicides, there are overall homicides and then there are homicides that get reported to the FBI for their standard Uniform Crime Report (UCR). The reportable number is lower than the overall homicides that happen in the city. The overall homicide numbers are broken down into categories such as justifiable homicides and murder. Examples of justifiable homicides include accidental shootings or shooting in self defense. Justifiable homicides are not reported to the UCR and are determined by the county’s prosecutors and coroner’s office.

In one ad that is airing on television, Mayor Henry states that Fort Wayne’s violent crime rate is at its lowest since 1988. While that may be true, it’s important to keep in mind that back in 1988 Fort Wayne was not the size it is today. Several outlining areas like the Aboite and Dupont areas had not yet been annexed.

Courtesy of Allen County Public Library

Smith has cited data from The U.S. Department of Justice, which has data until 2014. That data shows an overall decline in the violent crime rate since 1988, but an uptick since 2007 – one year before Henry became mayor. That year, the rate increased from 307 to 385 violent crimes per 100,000 residents. The violent crime rate was 609 per 100,000 residents in 1988.

A Smith ad states that violent crime in Fort Wayne has risen 17% since Henry took office in 2008. WANE went back and crunched the numbers from Annual Reports from the past 12 years.

When Henry was first elected in 2008, only 26 homicides were reported in the police department’s annual report. The lowest year for homicides was in 2014 with only 12 and the highest happened two years later with 43 recorded. But again the number of residents and the size of Fort Wayne has changed. It is also important to note that the number of homicides for 2019 could and will change as the year progresses.

“You have to look at everything,” Chief Reed said. “We like to look at a quarterly. Then we want to compare halfway through the year, three quarters and then a yearly comparison. You also want to look at historical data, too, whether that’s five years or ten years. ”

Though the number of calls for service involving weapons and guns, adult arrests, and drug and weapon seizures are up, Chief Reed says the department has seen progress.

This year, the Fort Wayne Police Department added the addition of downtown bike patrols. Adjustments have also been made in the common staff of the department. Homicides are down overall, as well as non-fatal shootings and drug overdoses. Reed credits the hard work of his officers.

Recruitment and Retention

In the Fort Wayne Police Department’s 2018 Annual Report, the number of officers at the department was 476 officers. As of October 31, 2019, the Fort Wayne Police Department had 480 officers ready and able to answer the call. Chief Reed said the department loses officers periodically to retirements and other areas and recruiting officers has been a challenge.

“We are not seeing that interest in law enforcement that we’ve seen in the past,” Chief Reed said. “So we are trying to do more than we have ever done before in areas of recruitment.”

The difficulty in hiring is a common problem across the state and nation. Departments are finding it difficult to find qualified candidates and now agencies are competing for the same pool of candidates.

“We have to be strategic in hiring because we have had difficulty as well as other agencies,” Chief Steve Reed said. “I’ve talked to local agencies, I’ve talked to the chief of Indianapolis, I’ve also talked to the state police – everyone is having their challenges right now. So we are all competing for that same group of people. So we look to move even higher in the future, more officers and a higher number.”

Currently, a first-year patrol officer in Fort Wayne makes $50,175.01. This does not include overtime or extra incentives offered by the department including shift and education increases. By an officer’s second year on the force, their pay increases to $55,750.07. This also does not include overtime or incentives.

Compared to other cities in Indiana, Fort Wayne’s compensation is close to other departments. Evansville is the third-largest city in Indiana with a population of around 117,794, according to the most recent U.S. census. The Evansville Police Department‘s starting salary without incentives or educational bonuses is $49,320 a year.

South Bend has a population of 102,347 and officers make more than what Fort Wayne currently does. While new recruits to the Sound Bend Police Department are attending the police academy, they make $48,096. Those officers will earn $53,060 their first year on the force without incentives or bonuses, and the pay goes up to $59,158 their second year.

Earlier this year, the Indianapolis Police Department’s starting officer salary increased by $12,000, from a little over $39,000 to $51,000 a year as of June 2019. Second-year officers got a raise, too, from $47,659.93 to $59,500. That means up until this June, officers in Indianapolis, which has a population is around 872,680, were earning less than officers in Fort Wayne, Evansville, and South Bend.

Chief Reed said he wants to see the pay increase even more in Fort Wayne. Over the past few years, the department has been increasing pay by percentages, and it’s looking to do more in the future to stay competitive.

“We certainly want to get higher,” Chief Reed said. “We’ve been doing that over the past couple of years with percentage raises. We look to do even more in the future. I think that not only will we get the support that we need I believe that it is necessary and should happen.”

Since 2016, Reed says 20 officer positions have been added to the force. The department will continue to add officers as the budget and council approves. But in order to keep on top of officers retiring, the department will have to recruit more than they are losing to retirement.

Fort Wayne has a three-pronged plan to recruit and retain officers: create an excellent work environment, continue to give those serving “top-notch” equipment and continue to grow the department.

In February 2020, the FWPD will bring on a recruiting class to retain new officers. They also plan to hold a lateral class for officers looking to transfer into Fort Wayne.

School Resource Officers

Over the past decade, school resource officers have become more common in schools as the result of deadly shootings at schools across the country.

Currently, the Fort Wayne Police Department has a school resource officer program. There are six officers and a supervisor in the Fort Wayne Community Schools middle schools. The district’s high schools and other schools are served by off-duty officers, much like other districts in city limits that hire off-duty officers as resource officers from FWPD, Allen County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police. School budget are separate from the city and city police budget.

“I think it’s a good idea,” Chief Reed said of school resource officers. “I worked at a couple of different high schools. It’s two-fold. It’s security to keep kids safe and also a way to connect with our youth.”

Fort Wayne Community, Northwest Allen County Schools, East Allen County Schools, and Southwest Allen County Metropolitan School District, have parts if not a majority of their corporation within city limits, according to the Indiana District Map. The district map did not include private schools within the city. Each corporation has its own policies when it comes to officers in the schools.

As of January 2016, school resource officers were put in place at East Allen County Schools. Northwest Allen County Schools and Southwest Allen County Metropolitan School District also have officers in some of their schools.

During a press conference on October 7, Fort Wayne mayoral candidate Tim Smith said that “every school both public and private will be getting one or not two uniformed officers or school resource officers to keep our children safe from the moment the first light is flipped on till the last light is flipped off. Because the single worst headline we could ever experience in Fort Wayne, God forbid, is Noblesville or Columbine.”

So how many police officers would need to be added? Would the school system or the city have to pay for officers? How much would that pay be for those officers? Those are the question that city and school leaders will have to decide if they want to add an officer in every school.

Community Policing

A hot topic during the WANE 15 debate was community policing. Republican Tim Smith said he wanted the city of Fort Wayne to go back to this technique, while Mayor Tom Henry said he liked the current method of policing that the city does.

Community policing is a philosophy that promotes officers out into the community. The system allocates officers to particular areas so that they become familiar with the local residents. What FWPD does now is a mixture of community policing and proactive patrol called the quadrant system.

“It’s going into areas that we know have had troubles, that have had incidents,” Chief Reed said. “There are other units that focus on non-violent offenders and work on those issues.”

Reed believes by using the quadrant system, which divides the city into four areas, it has enabled the department to connect more with the neighborhoods. Between backpack give-aways to Trunk-or-Treat activities and other outreach programs, Reed has seen an increase in community involvement and outreach.

The southeast side of town is where the Fort Wayne Police Department sees its highest crime rate, especially in violent crime. That’s why Reed says the area is assigned the most officers. He also notes that crime is not just in the southeast corner of the city, but rather throughout Fort Wayne.

Trusting FWPD

“Hopefully through building relationships and sharing information we build a level of trust,” Chief Reed said. “Other police chiefs ask me why you don’t have issues like other cities do. Well, I think it’s in the great work of chiefs prior to me and our officers. We build relationships we maintain those relationships with our community and community leaders.”