Is an Allen County woman ‘The Greatest Baker’?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Jill Jones has won local baking contests and is now competing globally online to be named “The Greatest Baker.”

“Bakers from all over the world are invited to compete in the world’s largest online competition for bakers!” says the website greatestbaker.com. “The winner will receive worldwide recognition as The Greatest Baker of this year’s Spring competition and be featured in Bake from Scratch Magazine, in addition to taking home $20,000.”

Jones says the pandemic has given her more time in the kitchen.

“Everything is from scratch. It’s just the ideas that I came up with. Since the pandemic, I have really been staying at home so everything you see on my profile is from what I baked this year,” she said.

Jones won the baking contest at Grabill Days a few years ago with a Sweet Potato Cake. Her coworkers at Parkview Regional Medical Center know she bakes – they entered her in the contest – but most of her creations go to her husband, Kip.

“I just make my husband happy. We’ll be married 28 years this year and this was last year’s wedding anniversary cake,” she says, pointing to a photo of a brown and white masterpiece. “What’s special about this cake is it’s three tier, chocolate, chocolate, and in the middle is a cheese cake. My husband’s favorite candy is a malted milk ball and mine is Reese’s Cup so half of it’s Reese’s and half of it’s malt balls.”

Kip points out he’s lost 20 pounds in the past few months as the pandemic and Jill’s baking have slowed.

Voting is free with your Facebook ID. The website is also collecting paid votes as a fundraiser but that is not required. The final round will be announced later this summer.

